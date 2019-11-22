Traffic Alert: Palmetto Pointe Boulevard will open soon

The extension of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard is expected to open ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Once open, the new road will connect the boulevard all the way to S.C. Highway 544 at an intersection with Big Block Road. It is two lanes, with roundabouts and walking paths.

Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said the road is slated to open on Nov. 30, but it could happen sooner. The November opening is actually sooner than original projections, with the county website saying the completion date was expected to be in December 2019.

The $7.5 million project was funded with RIDE III money and is the first major one to be completed.

