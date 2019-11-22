Local

Traffic Alert: Palmetto Pointe Boulevard will open soon

The extension of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard is expected to open ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Once open, the new road will connect the boulevard all the way to S.C. Highway 544 at an intersection with Big Block Road. It is two lanes, with roundabouts and walking paths.

Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said the road is slated to open on Nov. 30, but it could happen sooner. The November opening is actually sooner than original projections, with the county website saying the completion date was expected to be in December 2019.

The $7.5 million project was funded with RIDE III money and is the first major one to be completed.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Tyler Fleming
Tyler Fleming
Development and Horry County reporter Tyler Fleming joined The Sun News in May of 2018. He covers other stuff too, like reporting on beer, bears, breaking news and Coastal Carolina University. He graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2018 and was the 2017-18 editor-in-chief of The Daily Tar Heel. He has won (and lost) several college journalism awards.
  Comments  