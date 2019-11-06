Highway 31 southern extension could open this weekend, SCDOT says

The S.C. 31 Highway southbound extension could be open to traffic as soon as this weekend, according to an SCDOT representative.

Yes, you read that right.

“Based on Flatiron’s current schedule, the new extension of SC-31 should be open by this weekend,” SCDOT Spokesperson Lauren Roeder said in an email.

Colorado-based Flatiron Construction is the firm that is handling the final stages of the new road’s construction. Once open, the road will give travelers another avenue heading south from Myrtle Beach toward Georgetown.

The new, 3.8 miles of the Carolina Bays Parkway extends from S.C. Highway 544 and connects with S.C. Highway 707, giving travelers a way to effectively bypass traffic along U.S. Highway 17 through Myrtle Beach.

The road will be three lanes in each directions.

Grand Strand travelers have waited a long time for this road as environmental battles, weather and bridge repairs kept pushing the date back.

Over the summer SCDOT said the road was going to open this fall after it was announced a bridge deck was going to need to be relaid to ensure the bridge didn’t need major repairs prematurely.