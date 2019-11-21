North Myrtle Beach rental called a ‘nuisance’ says closure is unconstitutional

The owner of a property the state has declared as a “nuisance” says officials are trying to take his property without constitutionally protected due process.

This month, Joe Rideoutte Jr., filed an answer to the state’s effort to close his North Myrtle Beach rental.

Rideoutte Jr. owns the North Myrtle Beach 38th Avenue South rental and has been targeted in other filings over “nuisance” properties. One was the “yellow house” — which has since been painted teal — on 5th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. That property has closed, according to court paperwork.

Last month, the state filed a suit and alleged that North Myrtle Beach police have responded to calls for assault and disorderly conduct at 38th Avenue South property since it opened in 2018. A month ago, police used a confidential informant to buy meth multiple times from residents, officials say.

In response, Rideoutte argues the nuisance process violates his due process rights by shifting the burden of proof from the state to himself. He states the process requires him to show it is not a nuisance, instead of the state proving its claims.

Rideoutte also contends the nuisance suit is an attempt to take his property without his consent or compensation, according to the court filing.

As part of the filing, Rideoutte also states that he is being targeted by law enforcement, the City of North Myrtle Beach and the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor. Rideoutte called the nuisance suit “frivolous.”