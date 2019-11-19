Local
Here’s who won the runoff for the final seat on Conway City Council
The results are in: Justin Jordan will be the newest leader elected to Conway City Council.
Jordan, a business owner who received 623 votes, won the race over challenger financial advisor and insurance salesman Randy Alford (252) in the run-off election. The tallies, reported by the City of Conway via Facebook, are unofficial until officially verified.
A run-off was held because neither Jordan nor Alford secured enough votes two weeks ago to win a seat on council, although Jordan received more tallies that round.
Incumbent Larry White and newcomer Alex Hyman previously secured seats as part of the 2019 municipal election.
Comments