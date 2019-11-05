Here are the three who were chosen for open Conway City Council seats after votes tallied

One incumbent and two challengers secured seats on Conway City Council, according to unofficial results posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday night.

With seven candidates vying for three open seats, incumbent Larry White — who earned the most votes with 1,244 — and newcomers Alex Hyman (1,051) and Justin Jordan (783) received the most votes.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, who was running unopposed, garnered 2,173 of 2252 votes that included write-ins to gain another term.

Randy Alford (659 votes), Anderson (651), the other incumbent running, Barbara Eisenhardt (617) and Liz Gilland (533) came up short of securing a seat.

Voting tallies are typically made official within a week of voting.