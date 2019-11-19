Horry County coroner names person found dead behind Carolina Forest shopping center

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a person found dead in Carolina Forest on Monday.

Scott Woodridge, 55, was found in a “riser room” behind the Kroger shopping center off Renee Drive, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Woodridge was homeless and was given permission to stay in the room, she said.

He died “several days ago” but there was no foul play suspected, Willard said.

