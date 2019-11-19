Local

Horry County coroner names person found dead behind Carolina Forest shopping center

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a person found dead in Carolina Forest on Monday.

Scott Woodridge, 55, was found in a “riser room” behind the Kroger shopping center off Renee Drive, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Woodridge was homeless and was given permission to stay in the room, she said.

He died “several days ago” but there was no foul play suspected, Willard said.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
