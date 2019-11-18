Coroner: Body found behind grocery store in Carolina Forest

The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating a body that was found in Carolina Forest on Monday afternoon.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the body was found behind Kroger on Renee Drive.

Horry County police responded to the scene in the parking area near the store. Several police vehicles were on scene as detectives investigated the incident.

An employee at a nearby store, who declined to give their name, said the victim was homeless and known to frequent the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.