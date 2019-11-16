Bigger gusts arriving: National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Coastal SC

Wind gusts for Saturday night along the Grand Strand have been upgraded and now Horry County is under a wind advisory from the National Weather Service.

The NWS in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday issued a wind advisory — including gusts of up to 45 mph to 50 mph — for coastal Horry County and parts of southern North Carolina. The advisory was sent out at 4:30 p.m. and was to remain in effect until noon Sunday.

The weather service forecast called for north winds of 25 mph to 35 mph with the gusts reaching upwards of 50 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the National Weather Service advised.

Light rain was falling with wind already picking up in Myrtle Beach at the time of the advisory. The NWS advises people to use extra caution while driving and to secure outdoor objects.

City in South Carolina and North Carolina forecast to be affected are: Burgaw, Wilmington, Boiling Spring Lakes, Leland, Shallotte, Myrtle Beach, Socastee, North Myrtle Beach, Garden City and Little River.

The effects are part of a weekend coastal storm moving through the area.