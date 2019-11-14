A ‘Weekend coastal storm’ is ahead. Here’s what the weather is bringing to Myrtle Beach

A weekend coastal storm is headed to the Grand Strand, forecasters say.

Rainfall is forecast to move into the area overnight Thursday, continuing through Friday and into the weekend in the Myrtle Beach area. Forecasters say there is a 100 percent chance of rain Friday, with wind gusts as high as 28 mph in the outlook, the National Weather Service predicts.

The heaviest rain is expected late Friday and through Saturday, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina say.

Myrtle Beach and other parts of Horry County could get up to two inches of rain, the NWS in Wilmington reports.

A gale watch will be issued from Friday evening to Sunday evening, the NWS reports. The coast could see a “long duration” of higher winds Saturday and Saturday night and significant marine impacts. Wind gusts have potential to reach 33 mph in Myrtle Beach, according to NWS Wilmington.

High temperatures through the weekend will be in the 50s, with lows in the mid to lower 40s, the NWS reports.