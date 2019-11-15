Horry County Coroner: Missing kayaker from Peachtree Landing found dead

A 37-year-old reported missing on a local river last week was found dead on Friday.

Wade Barnes’ body was found by officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural resources, according to Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden. He death is being ruled an accidental drowning.

His body was found in the Waccamaw River not far from Peachtree Landing. He was reported missing on Nov. 7 after taking his kayak out to go fishing.

Crews spent the past week searching the Waccamaw River for Barnes.

