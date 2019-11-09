Police searching for kayaker who’s been missing out of Peachtree Landing for two days

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a kayaker who’s been missing since Thursday.

Horry County police, who are assisting the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in the investigation, said 37-year-old Wade Barnes was last seen around 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. at Peachtree Landing. The HCPD said Barnes is believed to have taken his kayak out fishing at the time.

Barnes is 5-foot-7 and 105 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and wears glasses.

Authorities ask that residents and boaters near Peachtree Landing and south toward Georgetown County keep an eye out for him. The HCPD asks anyone with information to call them at 843-248-1520 or contact their local authorities.

“Please help us get the word out and get Wade back with his family,” Horry County police said in an email.