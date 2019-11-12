This is how Myrtle Beach voted on allowing a swingers sex club to operate in the city

A swingers sex club won’t be opening in Myrtle Beach anytime soon.

Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted down an ordinance that would permit swingers clubs to operate within city limits. The ordinance required a text amendment be made to the city’s zoning code to allow a members-only swingers sex clubs to operate in the wholesale/manufacture district.

The decision comes a week after planning officials opposed offering a recommendation to city council following the request Chris Abram, owner of swingers club You Know Where in Fayetteville, North Carolina, put forth as he sought to open a second location in Myrtle Beach. Currently, a swingers club isn’t included in the city’s zoning code.

Abram had requested swingers sex clubs be allowed to operate in the wholesale/manufacturing district, a district predominantly located along Seaboard Street where tattoo parlors and strip clubs are permitted.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

You Know Where, which opened in its current location in 2011, was established to serve as a private, on-premises adult social party where people can explore their sexuality.

With a nightclub atmosphere, the establishment features a dance floor, stripper poles and two DJs, while also permitting nudity throughout the facility. The back portion of the club contains several areas, including private and themed rooms, for people to “play” or have sex. The club, which serves soft drinks, allows clients to bring their own wine and beer.

While nudity is allowed throughout the establishment, unauthorized touching is strictly prohibited.

The club also requires clients fill out an application, tour the 12,000-square-foot facility and watch a presentation of the rules, Abram said. Those who violate state law or the club’s rules will be kicked out.

North Carolina resident Amber Armour, who submitted the initial zoning request for Abram, told officials that Abram’s business has been “misrepresented.” She said the business is nothing more than a “big party” that would allow couples to retreat to private rooms if they consent to it.

“We are not here to provide a swingers club; it is strictly an adult social club,” Armour said. “It would allow for members to come in as a couple and allow for social entertainment.”

Officials did not respond to Armour’s remarks despite some taking to social media to criticize the business as “disgusting.”

Per the vote, the ordinance will not go any further.