‘This is not a fit for Myrtle Beach’: City planning officials oppose swingers sex club

A proposal that would allow swingers clubs to operate in Myrtle Beach will head to City Council, but without the support of the city’s Planning Commission.

Chris Abram, owner of You Know Where in Fayetteville, North Carolina, requested swingers clubs be allowed to operate in the wholesale/manufacturing district, a district predominantly located along Seaboard Street where tattoo parlors and strip clubs are permitted.

Planning officials on Tuesday unanimously voted against recommending his request to city council, stating the establishment doesn’t comply with the city’s desired family-friendly image. The proposal would amend the city’s zoning code to include the definition of a swingers club, inevitably permitting one to open in that district.

Currently, a swingers club is not included in the city’s zoning code.

“We are talking about the Myrtle Beach image and we use over and over the term family-friendly,” commissioner Sharon Boyce said. “This is not a fit for Myrtle Beach.”

Commissioners added the business would place a burden on the city to enforce the law and the zoning provisions, with planning chairman Bill Pritchard maintaining that city staff “isn’t prepared for that” type of responsibility.

Abram explained to officials his desire to expand his business to Myrtle Beach to accommodate area residents who frequent his private members-only establishment. He said he wants to give clients a place to party in a private, secure location, noting that parties are often held in hotels and private homes.

“We’re not trying to do anything that isn’t already happening in the city,” said Abram, adding that there have been three different hotel parties held at Myrtle Beach hotels in recent weeks. “I’m trying to take these events from the public and put them in a private location because I believe in not exposing anybody who is underage to these.”

He said a secure location would refrain from exposing the lifestyle to those who don’t agree with it, asserting there would be limited advertising and signage. Only those who are interested in attending the facility have to actively look for it, he said.

You Know Where, which opened in its current location in 2011, was established to serve as a private, on-premises adult social party where people can explore their sexuality.

With a nightclub atmosphere, the establishment features a dance floor, stripper poles and two DJs, while also permitting nudity throughout the facility. The back portion of the club contains several areas, including private and themed rooms, for people to “play” or have sex. The club, which serves soft drinks, allows clients to bring their own wine and beer.

While nudity is allowed throughout the establishment, unauthorized touching is strictly prohibited.

The club also requires clients fill out an application, tour the 12,000-square-foot facility and watch a presentation of the rules, Abram said. Those who violate state law or the club’s rules will be kicked out.

Residents who spoke out during Tuesday’s meeting agreed the business would negatively impact the city’s image, with resident William Macfarlane proclaiming the business will fail to attract the “highly educated people of upper incomes, families, talented people and professionals” that could aid in propelling the city’s image.

“It’s not the type of business we need here in Myrtle Beach,” Macfarlane said. “With the reputation that Myrtle Beach has, we have to overcome that.”

Abram disputed Macfarlane’s claim adding that his roughly 30,000 members stem from all walks of life, citing members who are lawyers, doctors, deacons and politicians.

“We’re not all uneducated, poor individuals,” Abram said. “That’s the thing that people don’t realize or understand; we are your neighbors.”

Despite concerns, the business has seemingly remained obscure to Fayetteville officials, including Mayor Mitch Colvin, who was unaware of the club’s existence upon inquiry. According to Fayetteville police records, nearly three dozen police calls were made in the last five years.

“We don’t have any issues with Fayetteville … ,” Abram said. “They’ve never been called to us for a violent act.”

While Abram doesn’t expect officials to approve his request, he does believe the city has unfairly judged him and his business in making their decision. In recent weeks, some city leaders have taken to social media criticizing the business and stating their opposition to the proposal.

“Just because the Planning Commission and the City Council are required by law, to hear a request, does not mean that we will approve it,” council member Mary Jeffcoat said in an Oct. 16 Facebook post. “This kind of club has no place in our City!”

While Mayor Brenda Bethune previously told The Sun News the club wouldn’t support or elevate the city’s family-friendly image as officials work to revitalize downtown, she wrote in a Facebook post that swinging is a “disgusting business.”

“I do feel there’s a little bit of unfair judgment because of the nature of the business, but at the same time, I do understand that they want to keep things a certain way,” Abram said. “I’m not here to change anyone’s beliefs; I just want to make it safer for everyone.”

The application will now go before city council, which will vote to either approve or deny the zoning text amendment. The proposal would need to be approved upon two readings by city officials, but if denied, no changes will be made to the zoning code, and the business won’t be permitted to operate.