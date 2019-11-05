Local
See who claimed North Myrtle Beach City Council seats in Tuesday’s election
The North Myrtle Beach City Council will remain the same as three incumbents coasted to another term, according to unofficial election results.
In the race for Crescent Beach, Councilman J.O. Baldwin captured 1,727 votes to beat challenger Ed Ramey with who received 644 votes.
For the at-large race, councilman Hank Thomas was reelected with 1684 votes, while challenger Greg Richardson trailed with 700 votes.
Councilman Fred Coyne, who represents Cherry Grove, ran unopposed, but still captured 2,175 votes.
The Election Commission will meet at City Hall on Thursday at 10 a.m. to certify the election and determine the validity of any ballots challenged in the election.
