Here’s the Taste of the Town lineup. Vote now on the restaurant you want to try most

No need to wait until Tuesday to cast your votes.

Well, for food at least.

Though many have marked Nov. 5 on their calendars as election day, the date also brings us the annual Taste of the Town event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

A plethora of area restaurants will be set up a booth in which samples of some of their best cuisine will be available via tickets purchased at the event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 — unless you purchased admission tickets ahead of time for $5 — and food tickets are $1 each with sample prices ranging from $1 to $5 depending on the offering and booth. Kids aged 14 and under get in free.

Parking is $5 at the convention center and free across the street.

Below are the participating restaurants. Feel free to chime in on which one’s menu items you are most looking forward to tasting.

Taste of the Town is in its 36th year, having originated as a parent-created event at St. Andrew Catholic School in Myrtle Beach with 20 restaurants on hand. Today, the event has expanded with more restaurants and includes live entertainment, Better Brands’ Autumn Ale House and RNDC’s Wine Patioa, and a silent auction.

Taste of the Town serves as St. Andrew’s primary annual fundraiser, and the school gives back by donating some proceeds to local organizations including Help 4 Kids and Catholic Charities.

“Tomorrow is the day!! Tuesday is Tastin’ good!!” a post on the event’s Facebook page reads.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center is located at 2101 N. Oak St. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit www.totmb.org.