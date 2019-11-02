Woman’s family suing husband’s kin after both die fleeing cops in Horry County

A woman and her husband died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash a year ago as they fled a police stop in the Myrtle Beach area.

This week, the woman’s family filed suit against the family of the motorcycle driver — her husband.

Kerri Leigh Stallings and Raymond Gray Stallings died Aug. 1, 2018, on U.S. 17 Bypass near Robert Grissom Parkway and Internal Drive. Police said at the time the two were on a motorcycle that a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop for speeding. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m.

The Stallings sped up and crashed moments after the trooper tried to pull them over, police said at the time.

According to the suit filed in Horry County court, Raymond Stallings drove the motorcycle as police chased them. He lost control of the motorcycle, hit a bridge abutment and instantly killed his wife.

The suit alleges Raymond Stallings drove too fast for the conditions, failed to keep the motorcycle on the correct side of the road, failed to brake and drove in a reckless manner among other issues. All of those decisions led to Kerri Stallings’ death, the filing contends.

Kerri Stalling’s family alleges wrongful death and the suit asks for an unspecified amount of money.

Representatives of Raymond Stallings estate could not be reached in time for this report.

