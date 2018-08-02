Myrtle Beach couple killed in motorcycle crash

A Myrtle Beach couple was killed in a crash after they fled from a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper early Wednesday.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 36-year-old Raymond Stallings and his wife, 28-year-old Kerri Stallings, died of multiple traumatic injuries.
The motorcycle collision happened about 1:45 a.m. on U.S. 17 Bypass near Robert Grissom Parkway and International Drive.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said a trooper tried to stop two motorcycles traveling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the trooper activated his blue lights, the motorcycle the couple was on sped up and crashed “seconds later.”
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
