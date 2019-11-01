Sweater weather: Here’s how cold it will be this weekend in the Myrtle Beach area

Crisp fall weather is ahead this weekend in the Myrtle Beach area, the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina says.

With a cool start Friday for the Grand Strand, forecasters say colder temperatures will last through the weekend and some of the coldest weather of the season is expected Sunday night.

The NWS Wilmington reports low temperatures could drop to 44 degrees Saturday and 46 on Sunday in Myrtle Beach. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and around 61 on Sunday, forecasters say.

For the inland areas around Conway, high temperatures are in the outlook and will be in the mid 60s and lows around 40 degrees Saturday, the NWS reports. Temperatures will be around 61 degrees Sunday and lows are forecast to drop to around 39 degrees Sunday night in the Conway area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There is a chance of rainfall offshore Saturday morning, with a slight chance of rain along the coast, the NWS Wilmington predicts.