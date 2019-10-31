Chore Day! How North Myrtle Beach is helping you clean out your closet

Put those witches brooms to good use because it’s time to clean in North Myrtle Beach.

The city is hosting its annual Keep North Myrtle Beach Beautiful Citywide Cleanup Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, encouraging residents to clean up their homes and throw away their trash. During the event, residents can discard unwanted items, including garbage, appliances, TVs, electronics, furniture, paint, pesticides, chemicals, oils, old tires and more.

If you’d like to participate, here’s what you need to know.

Discarding Your Trash

Once the house is cleaned and the trash has been piled, the city is allowing residents to discard their unwanted items at the North Myrtle Beach Sanitation Department Transfer Station on 2nd Avenue South. The site is located past City Hall and the Aquatic & Fitness Center on the right side of 2nd Avenue South.

Document shredding will also be available only for city residents at the sanitation site, with a maximum of three bags or boxes of documents permitted per resident.

While all trash can be dumped, no construction debris, medical waste, combustibles, metals or glass will be accepted. However, if you don’t want to dump your old, but usable furniture and appliance, the city is urging residents to donate those items to the Salvation Army, Goodwill Industries or local churches.

Special Collections

For furniture, appliances and other bulky items, the city will provide a special collection service. While the service is not regularly scheduled, it is offered on an as-needed basis, according to the city. Items can be placed at curbside for pickup.

The Sanitation Division can be reached at 843-280-5500 to ensure prompt pickup.

For more information, click here.