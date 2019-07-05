‘There’s a lot of trash’: Volunteers pick up litter in Murrells Inlet after July 4 festivities

Dozens of volunteers gather to help clean up Murrells Inlet MarshWalk Murrells Inlet's Fourth of July celebration left lots of litter and trash strewn about the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Dozens of Murrells Inlet residents and volunteers gathered to help pick up some of the waste. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Murrells Inlet's Fourth of July celebration left lots of litter and trash strewn about the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Dozens of Murrells Inlet residents and volunteers gathered to help pick up some of the waste.

As Murrells Inlet remains a prime destination for tourists and residents on the Fourth of July, a small army of volunteers gather every year on July 5 to pick up trash that accumulates during the holiday festivities.

Armed with gloves, trash bags and buckets, nearly 50 volunteers gathered at Wicked Tuna Friday morning and spent over two hours picking up and disposing of beer cans, bottles, cups, straws, cigarettes and more that often build up along the Marshwalk during the Fourth of July.

“There are just so many people that come here, and we want to make sure that once the tourists are gone, that we still clean up and take care of the Inlet because it’s really important to us,” said Meredith Harrison, executive director for community revitalization group Murrells Inlet 2020. “Having the natural resource that we have, we want to make sure it stays clean so people keep coming back year-after-year.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Volunteers return equipment to a volunteer table after picking up trash left over from Thursday evening’s July 4 festival at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Harrison said the trash build up comes with the territory of being a tourist destination, but noted how diligent area restaurants are with disposing of garbage despite the bustling crowds.

Throughout the morning, volunteers who were either residents or employees from area restaurants, said they discovered trash left on the ground and fence posts, or thrown in garden beds, parking lots and the marsh.

Remington Scott of Surfside Beach reaches down to grab trash left over from Thursday evening’s July 4 festival at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“There’s a lot of trash,” said Pawleys Island resident Sophie Moschgat. “It feels good to help but it’s also kind of bittersweet because we know this isn’t going to clean up everything.”

Mike Brown, who manages Drunken Jack’s Restaurant & Lounge, said he had filled his bucket about five times within an hour.

“A lot of people used to complain about the fireworks creating a bunch of trash and it’s really not the fireworks; it’s the people that are down here watching the fireworks,” Brown said.

Katie Ford (L) and Amanda Millen of Murrells Inlet throw bags of trash away Friday morning from litter left over from Thursday evening’s July 4 festival at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Brown, who was joined by fellow employees, said while he’s bothered by the amount of trash left behind, it’s important for the community to come together to spruce up the area to ensure tourists continue to come back.

“People are really passionate about the Marshwalk here, and for them to come out and have a good time, it’s only right for us to clean up for them,” said Dead Dog Saloon worker Brandan Campbell. “We did so much business last night, it’s good to give back to the Inlet.”