Hot Dog! This New Orleans chain is bringing their flavor to Myrtle Beach

Get excited for gourmet sausages, hot dogs and bayou inspired cooking, because Myrtle Beach could be getting a Dat Dog’s location here soon.

Dat Dog started as a hot dog joint in New Orleans in 2011. It’s menu features craft beer, crawfish and alligator sausages, and a vegan menu. Toppings like blackberry sauce, guacamole and crawfish etouffee are free, allowing patrons to really customize their order.

The company is looking to open two locations in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, according to a press release. CEO Paul Tuennerman said. No exact locations have been announced, and Tuennerman said the company is still looking for franchise partners.

“Charleston and Myrtle Beach all have very exciting and active food scenes, which mesh perfectly with Dat Dog’s energetic atmosphere. We look forward to beginning our search for enthusiastic franchise partners to lead Dat Dog’s expansion into these markets,” he said.

Currently, there are only four locations all in Louisiana. The company is also looking to expand into other markets across the South.

According to the release, a franchise costs includes an initial fee of $50,000 and an estimated investment between $992,000 and $2.8 million.