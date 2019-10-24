Biker bar, hibachi and Mexican spots on Grand Strand score low health inspection scores

This story was first made available to our subscribers. If you’re interested in supporting local journalism and receiving early access to our reporting, please consider a subscription.

Grand Strand restaurants, including a popular biker joint, scored low on recent health inspections, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports.

DHEC inspects restaurants based on what it calls a “snapshot in time” annually or quarterly, depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. Grades are on a 100-point scale, with letter grades A through C.

Here are area restaurants that scored low grades throughout the last week:

Jade Hibachi, at 201 Graduate Road in Conway, scored a 74 percent during a routine inspection Tuesday. The restaurant had expired rice, food that was not held at the proper cold-holding temperatures and food that was not properly date marked, according to the inspection report. The inspector found open containers of soy sauce stored under a kitchen sink and cased boxes of chicken and beef stored on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator.

The inspection report states cook-line equipment had “heavy” accumulation of grease and food debris, and there was also grease and food on the floor and wall throughout the facility.

El Rinconcito Salvadoreno, at 4019 U.S. Highway 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach, was handed a 78 in a routine inspection Oct. 16 after an inspector saw an employee washing hands without soap and an employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands. The restaurant lost additional points for not following proper cooling time and temperature regulations and proper cold-holding temperature standards, the report states.

Suck Bang Blow, at 3393 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, scored an 80 during a routine inspection Oct. 16. The biker bar was not following proper cold-holding temperatures and did not have expiration dates marked on food, the report states. An inspector found drain flies near an ice bin and plumbing pipes behind the bar had sludge build-up.