Calling all foodies: Here’s what you need to know about the Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival

Enjoy your Halloween candy while you can because Myrtle Beach is kicking off the month of November with an illustrious seafood feast for all.

The Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival will feature a multitude of local seafood restaurants and eateries along the Grand Strand over two days starting Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North. The event, which is free to all, will also run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While the festival will be a seafood food lovers delight, there will also be live entertainment, two beer stations, and kid-friendly activities. On Saturday, the festival will host a car show and a corn hole tournament.

Here’s what you need to know when you attend the 2019 Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival.

Food & Drinks

While the event is marketed as a seafood festival, there will be more than just fried, seared or raw ocean critters for attendees to enjoy. The festival will also feature an array of options, including barbecue, soul food, hibachi, hot dogs, burgers, cupcakes, chicken wings, snow cones, ice cream, and more.

Attendees can purchase food directly from the vendor.

Click here to view restaurants and food vendors attending the festival.

If you need a drink to wash down all that food, grab a beer at the two beer stations located throughout the festival. Attendees must have a valid ID and alcoholic beverages are cash only.

Entertainment

Who doesn’t enjoy listening to live music during a great meal? A group of local bands are scheduled to perform throughout the festival, so grab your lawn chairs, kick back and relax.

Check out the lineup below:

Friday:

Jim Quick & Coastline: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday:

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities

Show off your tossing talents and sign up for the cornhole tournament on Saturday at noon. The tournament, hosted by Coastal Tailgating, has a $10 entry fee that includes a blind draw and 100 percent payout for first and second place winners. Participants are encouraged to bring their own partner. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with registration limited to 40 teams.

Pre-register for this event at: http://coastaltailgating.com/tournament-registration/

Dust off and shine up those classic cars. A car show will also take place on Saturday.

For younger festival-goers, there will be a Kid zone area with bounce houses, carnival games, rock wall, slides, face painting and other activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash or credit cards with each vendor assigning their own prices for each activity.

Other Information

No pets will be allowed at the festival. Exceptions will be made for service dogs.

There will be ATM machines located on festival grounds.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, but coolers will be prohibited.

The event is hosted by the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation.

For more information about the festival, visit https://www.myrtlebeachseafoodfestival.com/