This Carolina Country Music Fest headliner will bring his ‘Beachin’ vibe to Myrtle Beach 

Jake Owen will round out the list of country superstars headlining the Sixth Annual Carolina Country Music Fest next year.

Owen, know for hits, such as “Down to the Honkytonk,” “Beachin’” and “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” will kick off the four-day outdoor fest on June 4 during the McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert. The singer-songwriter joins previously announced CCMF headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church and Darius Rucker during the June 4-7 event.

The remaining lineup of nearly 30 singers and bands will be announced at a later date.

The highly anticipated event has become a staple in Myrtle Beach since its inception in 2015, attracting over 30,000 country music fans who come dressed to party in their cowboy boots and country garb. The annual event is held at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North, with this year’s event featuring over 30 bands and performers, including Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Alabama.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/.