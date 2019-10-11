Local
South Carolina native announced as third headliner for 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest
Country music singer-songwriter Darius Rucker was announced on Friday as the third headliner for next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.
The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman and South Carolina native, known for hits such as “Wagon Wheel,” “Only Wanna Be With You” and “Alright” will join previously announced headliners Luke Combs and Eric Church during the sixth annual event held on June 4-7.
This will be Rucker’s second appearance on the CCMF stage.
Since its inception in 2015, the four-day outdoor music fest has become a staple in Myrtle Beach, attracting over 30,000 country music fans to Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North. This year’s event featured over 30 bands and performers, including Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Alabama.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/.
Comments