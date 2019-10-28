Will you need to make a raincoat part of your costume? Here’s your Halloween forecast

It’s possible it may rain down on trick-or-treating festivities in the Myrtle Beach area Thursday.

The National Weather Service is calling for chances of showers along the Grand Strand starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday night as a cold front moves into the area, the NWS Wilmington reports.

Thursday’s Halloween forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers during the day, with a 40 percent chance that night, according to the NWS.

High temperatures are in the mid 70s, aside from Thursday with a high of around 80 degrees, the NWS reports. This week’s lows are expected to be in the mid to higher 60s.

Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend! Daylight saving time changes overnight Saturday, which means clocks should be turned back one hour.

Not the most fall-like week coming up. Warmer than normal, cloudy, and wet. Drier and more seasonable weather expected for the weekend. https://t.co/JH2A7FoXSE pic.twitter.com/KAQMyq7LgP — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 27, 2019