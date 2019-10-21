Tropical Storm Nestor is gone, but what’s next for weather in the Myrtle Beach area?

Tropical Storm Nestor is gone, but more storms are on the way this week in Myrtle Beach.

The National Weather Service is calling for severe thunderstorms Tuesday and a dry week to follow until Friday. Rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast to start overnight Tuesday and continue into the day, the weather service reports. Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with a high predicted at 80 degrees.

There is a slight risk for damaging winds Tuesday and a risk of isolated tornadoes, the NWS in Wilmington, North Carolina reports. Conditions are forecast to improve by Tuesday night.

Sunny days are expected Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS reports, and high temperatures will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s through Friday.

Another front will move into the area Friday afternoon, bringing possibility of rainfall, the NWS Wilmington reports.