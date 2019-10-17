Local

Carolina Forest drivers: Watch out for a lane closure tonight on the boulevard

If you’re traveling through Carolina Forest Boulevard Thursday night, watch out for a lane closure.

A section of the road between Mill Street and Powder Mill Drive will be closed tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as a part of the RIDE III Carolina Forest Widening project. Crews will be placing sewer lines in the two lane section.

Currently, if the weather holds out, the lane closures are only scheduled for one night.

The widening project began in June and is expected to be completed in 2021.

