Freaky fast: Jimmy John’s bringing new location to Carolina Forest

Jimmy John’s is bringing its “freaky fast” delivery to Carolina Forest.

The national sandwich shop recently posted signs near the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Village Center Boulevard. It will join Cypress Grill, Century 21 and Lapels Dry Cleaning in the new Westlake Commons II building.

Logan Rogers with Jimmy John’s said the location is still in the architectural phase, and the plans are being reviewed by Horry County staff.

He hopes to have the location open ahead of spring 2020.

This will be the fourth Jimmy John’s franchise in the Myrtle Beach area. Earlier this year a new location opened in Surfside Beach near the Lowe’s Hardware shopping center.

The menu includes sandwiches, deli meats, specialty chips and catering. It also features delivery within a two-mile radius of a store.

