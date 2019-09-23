This mega gym is coming to the old Gander Mountain building. Here’s what we know

Carolina Forest continues to expand over the years Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Forest is a residential powerhouse in Horry County. Started in 1997, it is actually less developed than originally planned. What does the future of the area look like and what can residents expect?

The vacant Gander Mountain building on U.S. Highway 501 is going to have a new purpose: a Planet Fitness gym.

Commercial Broker Adam Cates with Tradd Commercial confirmed the national gym chain will be moving into the building. Currently contractors are inside the 23,000 square feet space getting it ready for its new tenants, he said.

In the next two to three weeks, people will start to see changes to the outside of the building located near Carolina Forest and the Tanger Outlet.

The building has sat empty since the Gander Mountain store went of of business in 2017. It was planned to reopen in 2018 as Gander Outdoors, but those plans never came to fruition.

The new Planet Fitness location will join three others across The Grand Strand and 1,800 across the globe.