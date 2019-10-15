B&B Theatres Cinema 12 in Conway expected to reopen soon

SHARE COPY LINK

Get excited Conway: B&B Theatres Conway 12 is opening up for business this week.

The theater announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will open Thursday. Located at 220 Rivertown Blvd. near the Walmart, the theater has been closed since the beginning of the year.

Movie showings include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Zombieland 2: Double Tap, Gemini Man, The Addams Family, Joker, Abominable, Downton Abbey, Rambo: Last Blood, Hustlers and It Chapter Two.

On Thursday, all movies will begin after 7 p.m. with only one showing per movie for the opening night. The theater will start normal operations on Friday.

Regular tickets cost $9.99 for adults, $7.74 for seniors 60+ and $6.99 for kids ages 3 to 11. More information on movie times and prices can be found on the Conway 12’s website.

Missouri-based B&B Theatres acquired the movie house — which was Frank Theatres 12 before closing in January amid the parent company’s bankruptcy — through Conway Movie Co. LLC on Sept. 10 for a little more than $2.6 million, according to Horry County land records. The land it sits on is 8.3 acres, the land records state.

“First of all, we cannot wait to greet you! We will be opening soon!” the theater posted to Facebook back in September. “Major remodel starting Fall of 2020 (we know, we wish it could be sooner too, but there are blueprints, permits, contractors, and so much more that have to happen first). Rest assured we are working as quickly as we can and in the meantime we can’t wait to start popping B&B popcorn for you!”