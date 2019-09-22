Lights, camera, action! Conway movie theater ‘opening soon’ under new owners

If you’re going to the theater, show some respect! Rude audiences can ruin plays, movies and concerts. Do you recognize any of these? What annoys you the most? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rude audiences can ruin plays, movies and concerts. Do you recognize any of these? What annoys you the most?

Action!

The movie theater in Conway will be “opening soon” under new ownership, according to the Facebook page for the newly announced B&B Theatres Conway 12.

“First of all, we cannot wait to greet you! We will be opening soon!” the theater posted to Facebook on Friday. “Major remodel starting Fall of 2020 (we know, we wish it could be sooner too, but there are blueprints, permits, contractors, and so much more that have to happen first). Rest assured we are working as quickly as we can and in the meantime we can’t wait to start popping B&B popcorn for you!”

Missouri-based B&B Theatres acquired the movie house — which was Frank Theatre 12 before closing in January amid the parent company’s bankruptcy — through Conway Movie Co. LLC on Sept. 10 for a little more than $2.6 million, according to Horry County land records. The land it sits on is 8.3 acres, the land records state.

B&B Theatres is the sixth-largest theater chain in the United States and its origins as a family-owned business date to 1924, its website states. It has 50 locations in eight states, with Conway’s becoming the first in South Carolina. B&B Theatres’ other locations are in Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

B&B Theatres Conway 12 is holding an on-site job fair Friday and Saturday at 220 Rivertown Boulevard, just off U.S. 501, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its Facebook page. The theater has yet to announce an opening date and as of Sunday no movie listings were available on the parent company’s website.

Frank Theatre 12 opened in 2007 and was in business for 12 years. Another area Frank Theatre, located in Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet, closed in 2016 after five years of business.