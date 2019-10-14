Horry County coroner ID’s man who drowned in a Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel

SHARE COPY LINK

A 56-year-old man drown at a Myrtle Beach hotel last week, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Robert Edge confirmed Michael Louis Miles drowned at Boardwalk Beach Resort, 2301 N. Ocean Blvd.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the hotel around 12:30 p.m. Friday for the reported drowning. A witness called the desk and said a man, identified as Miles, was floating at the bottom of the pool.

Other witnesses by the sunbathing area outside said they did not hear any activity by the pool area around the time of the drowning, according to a police report.

Officers took Miles out of the pool and tried to give him CPR, the report states.