Myrtle Beach crews on scene of possible drowning at Ocean Boulevard hotel

Myrtle Beach Fire Department has responded to a possible drowning at an Ocean Boulevard hotel Friday afternoon, Spokesman Lt. Jon Evans said.

Crews are on scene of the possible drowning at the Boardwalk Hotel, at 2304 N. Ocean Blvd, pool. Evans said.

The Myrtle Beach police and fire departments were called to the scene at 12:22 p.m., Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police said.

This is a breaking story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

