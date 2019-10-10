Attention chicken bog fans: It’s almost time for the 40th annual Loris Bog-off

SHARE COPY LINK

Get ready to eat, compete and enjoy fall weather at the upcoming 40th Annual Loris Bog Off on Saturday, Oct. 19.

For folks not in the know, chicken bog is a regional favorite dish in Horry County with deep roots in the area’s history. At its core, it’s a pretty simple one-pot dish consisting of chicken, sausage, rice and spices.

But many people have their own special spin on the dish, or even historic family recipes. The Bog-Off contest, held in Downtown Loris, is a chance to celebrate this unique dish and allow people to showcase their bog variation.

Amateur chefs can enter the competition up to Friday, Oct. 18. There is a $25 entry fee. The application can be found on the Loris Chamber of Commerce website.

Contestants must cook 12 quarts of bog on site (with the exception of the chicken). Judging will begin at noon, and there will be samples of the bog available for the people’s choice award. Winners will receive a cash prize and trophy.

In addition, there will be a non-contestant Jamestown Chefs’ booth serving up bog all day for folks who just want a plate without the pressure of picking the best one.

The event will start at 9 a.m. There will be other food if you’re not a bog fan, live music and other fall activities. There will also be a kid’s play area. The event’s Facebook page has the full list of what you can expect if you want to attend.