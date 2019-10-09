Horry County Coroner’s Office names victim killed in Loris-area crash

SHARE COPY LINK

A 51-year-old Green Sea man was killed in a single vehicle crash in the Loris area Tuesday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Joseph Gaskins died at the scene after crashing into a drain culvert and being entrapped in the vehicle, authorities said.

Gaskins died from injuries sustained in the crash, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with SCHP said the driver in who was in a Ford Mustang was traveling west on Cox Road when the car crashed about 10:21 p.m. The driver disregarded a stop sign on Cox Road at West Dogwood, striking a street sign and drainage culvert, Southern said.

Gaskins, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the car and died on scene, Southern said.