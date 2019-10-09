SC Highway Patrol: Driver killed in single vehicle crash in Loris area

SHARE COPY LINK

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash in the Loris area Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with SCHP said a Ford Mustang was traveling west on Cox Road when it crashed about 10:21 p.m. The driver disregarded a stop sign on Cox Road at West Dogwood, striking a street sign and drainage culvert, Southern said.

The driver was trapped in the car and died on scene, he said. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW