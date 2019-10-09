Local
SC Highway Patrol: Driver killed in single vehicle crash in Loris area
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash in the Loris area Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with SCHP said a Ford Mustang was traveling west on Cox Road when it crashed about 10:21 p.m. The driver disregarded a stop sign on Cox Road at West Dogwood, striking a street sign and drainage culvert, Southern said.
The driver was trapped in the car and died on scene, he said. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Southern said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver.
