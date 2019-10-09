Local

SC Highway Patrol: Driver killed in single vehicle crash in Loris area

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash in the Loris area Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with SCHP said a Ford Mustang was traveling west on Cox Road when it crashed about 10:21 p.m. The driver disregarded a stop sign on Cox Road at West Dogwood, striking a street sign and drainage culvert, Southern said.

The driver was trapped in the car and died on scene, he said. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
