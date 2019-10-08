Lawsuit: Georgetown County employee faces severe injuries after vehicle hose explodes

SHARE COPY LINK

A Georgetown County employee was severely injured after a high-pressure vacuum truck hose exploded on him, according to a lawsuit.

Georgetown County residents Kevin Blakely and his wife, Virginia, have filed a lawsuit against First Vehicle Services, Inc. after the hose exploded on him in January, causing injuries to his face and other body parts, leaving him “incapacitated permanently,” according to a federal lawsuit recently filed in the Charleston division.

First Vehicle Services, the lawsuit states, was negligent and created a dangerous and defective condition. The company failed to maintain, repair or replace the hose, according to the suit.

Georgetown County had a contract with First Vehicle Services for the maintenance, repair and upkeep of vehicles owned by the county, the suit states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

First Vehicle Services is a fleet management and maintenance service company based in North America, according to its website. The company provides services for governments, school districts, petrochemical companies, airports and other agencies.

The Sun News has reached out to First Vehicle Services for comment.