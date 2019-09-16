Myrtle Beach woman sues nail salon after her hands catch fire while smoking

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A woman is blaming a Carolina Forest nail salon after her hands caught fire while she was trying to smoke a cigarette, according to a lawsuit.

Myrtle Beach resident Patricia Perpetuino filed the lawsuit Thursday in Horry County against Nail Pro & Spa, at 2005 Oakheart Road.

The lawsuit states Perpetuino went to the salon on July 19, 2018, and an employee applied acetone to Perpetuino’s nails to remove her acrylic nails. While waiting for the acetone to work, Perpetuino asked the employee if she could step outside to smoke and the employee said she could smoke outside with the acetone still on her fingernails, according to the lawsuit.

Perpetuino went to her car, lit her cigarette and her hands caught fire, causing injury and damage to her property, the lawsuit states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The nail salon, the suit states, should have warned Perpetuino that the acetone was highly flammable and could cause harm to her health and safety.

A spokesperson from Nail Pro & Spa denied to comment on the lawsuit.