‘Their next step’: New CCU partnership looks to help technical college students transfer

Transferring to Coastal Carolina University is about to become a lot easier for the 10,000 students who graduate each year from the South Carolina Technical College System.

CCU announced it is partnering with SCTCS to create a “seamless transfer” to its campus from any technical college in South Carolina. The agreement was signed by CCU President David DeCenzo and SCTCS President Tim Hardee at a Tuesday ceremony.

“I would like to thank Dr. DeCenzo, the administration, faculty and staff here at Coastal Carolina for trusting the South Carolina Technical College System to deliver that high-quality student ready for their next step,” Hardee said.

There are 16 SCTCS institutions across the state of South Carolina. All students who graduate from these campuses will now have a new path to getting a bachelors degree at CCU.

The program will cut down on the financial costs associated with transferring to CCU and cut down on the time it takes. Eligible students must receive an associate degree with a grade average above a “C” from a SCTCS institution. All transfer credits will be accepted and applied to the student’s chosen major.

The two presidents gathered with academic and university leaders to celebrate the announcement

Hardee, who graduated from CCU, said the university already has a great relationship with Horry Georgetown Technical College. He hopes by including the whole technical college system, more South Carolinians will be able to afford higher education.

For DeCenzo, creating community partnerships has been a part of his strategy for growing the university. By making it easier for residents across the state to achieve high education, he hopes to strengthens CCU with its new stream of students.

“We would love to have more transfer students and South Carolinians,” he said.