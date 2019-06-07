CCU tuition could increase for the coming school year. Here’s how it will affect students

McMaster proposes one-year freeze on SC college tuition and fees What South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said about the cost of higher education during his annual State of the State address. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said about the cost of higher education during his annual State of the State address.

Tuition costs could increase at Coastal Carolina University, but the state of South Carolina is limiting by how much.

On Friday, the finance committee of the CCU Board of Trustees met to discuss a proposed tuition and fees increase. While no final decisions were made, the proposed increase for in-state students is less than 1 percent. The full board will vote on the increases next Thursday at 10 a.m.

Vice President of Finance David Frost said the state capped how much tuition could increase this year. Per the law, no public university could increase tuition beyond keeping up with certain expenses.

“In the past schools have never been limited on how they can raise tuition,” Frost said. “This is the first year the state said you can only raise tuition to keep up with mandated pension costs and health care costs.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the 2018-2019 school year, in-state students paid $5,768 per semester in tuition. This could increase to $5,820 per semester, which is a .9 percent increase.

Out-of-state students could see a 2.8 percent increase in tuition. Last year the price was $13,324 per semester, and the proposed increase would bring it up to $13,697.

Frost said the out-of-state number was decided by the Higher Education Price Index (HEPI) that keeps up with any increased expenses a university had from year to year. It then can be used to determine how much tuition should increase to keep up with growing costs.

“We looked at the HEPI, and it was at 2.8 percent. So that’s what we went with,” Frost said. “We wanted to stay to the HEPI and try to encourage out-of-state students to come.”

Of course, these proposed tuition numbers are the list price for attending. They do not take into account individual scholarships, financial aid or any other reduction in cost of attending a student might be eligible for.

Beyond tuition, housing and meal plans prices would remain the same as last year.

While tuition may be increasing, Frost said that whenever CCU manages to gets extra money from the state, it tries to return it to the in-state students in the form of a credit or rebate.

“That’s a commitment we made. When [CCU President] Dr. David DeCenzo goes to the state, he tells them if you increase my appropriation, I am going to pass it along to the kids,” Frost said. “Our big push is let the money follow the student.”