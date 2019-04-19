Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Alabama and more to perform at Carolina Country Music Fest

‘When the Sun Goes Down’ at Carolina Country Music Fest A crowd of fans swarmed around the main stage for headlining performers that included Kenny Chesney on the third night of the Carolina Country Music Festival, Saturday, June 10, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of fans swarmed around the main stage for headlining performers that included Kenny Chesney on the third night of the Carolina Country Music Festival, Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Get those cowboy boots and hats ready because over 30 of country musics biggest bands and artists will perform at this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

Since its inception in 2015, the three-day outdoor music fest has become one of the most anticipated events each year for Myrtle Beach and legions of fans throughout the Grand Strand. With the event attracting over 30,000 country music lovers last year, it’s likely this years line-up for the June 6-9 festival along Ocean Boulevard within the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place stands to garner an even larger crowd of music fans of all ages.

The 30 confirmed bands and artists, which were finalized Friday morning, will perform across two stages with the festival kicking off on Thursday, June 6 with Morgan Evans, Travis Denning, Gyth Rigdon, Dee Jay Silver and Alabama, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary in the same place their career began.

Check out the rest of the line-up below:





Friday

Coors Light Main Stage

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

Randy Houser

Jimmie Allen

Gabby Barrett

Dee Jay Silver

Smithfield

American Anthem Stage

High Valley

Sweet Tea Trio

Ryan Trotti

Battle of the Bands Winner

Saturday

Coors Light Main Stage

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

Cam

Gone West

Delta Rae

Dee Jay Silver

Warrick McZeke

American Anthem Stage

Mitchell Tenpenny

Trey Landon

Battle of the Bands Winner

Sunday

Coors Light Main Stage

Thomas Rhett

Dustin Lynch

Midland

Rhett Atkins

Dylan Schneider

Dee Jay Silver

John Gurney

American Anthem Stage

Filmore

Matt Stell

Battle of the Bands Winner

In addition, the three winning performers that emerge from the festival’s ongoing Battle of the Bands will get the chance to perform on the American Anthem Stage. The competition features bands from Raleigh, Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, with fans permitted to three votes per region for their favorite musician. Voting will close on Apr. 26 and and the three finalists will be announced on Apr. 29.

The fifth annual Carolina Country Music Fest will take place at 812 N. Ocean Boulevard starting June 6 and concluding on June 9. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com.