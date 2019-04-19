Local
Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Alabama and more to perform at Carolina Country Music Fest
‘When the Sun Goes Down’ at Carolina Country Music Fest
Get those cowboy boots and hats ready because over 30 of country musics biggest bands and artists will perform at this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.
Since its inception in 2015, the three-day outdoor music fest has become one of the most anticipated events each year for Myrtle Beach and legions of fans throughout the Grand Strand. With the event attracting over 30,000 country music lovers last year, it’s likely this years line-up for the June 6-9 festival along Ocean Boulevard within the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place stands to garner an even larger crowd of music fans of all ages.
The 30 confirmed bands and artists, which were finalized Friday morning, will perform across two stages with the festival kicking off on Thursday, June 6 with Morgan Evans, Travis Denning, Gyth Rigdon, Dee Jay Silver and Alabama, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary in the same place their career began.
Check out the rest of the line-up below:
Friday
Coors Light Main Stage
- Dierks Bentley
- Brothers Osborne
- Randy Houser
- Jimmie Allen
- Gabby Barrett
- Dee Jay Silver
- Smithfield
American Anthem Stage
- High Valley
- Sweet Tea Trio
- Ryan Trotti
- Battle of the Bands Winner
Saturday
Coors Light Main Stage
- Florida Georgia Line
- Dan + Shay
- Cam
- Gone West
- Delta Rae
- Dee Jay Silver
- Warrick McZeke
American Anthem Stage
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Trey Landon
- Battle of the Bands Winner
Sunday
Coors Light Main Stage
- Thomas Rhett
- Dustin Lynch
- Midland
- Rhett Atkins
- Dylan Schneider
- Dee Jay Silver
- John Gurney
American Anthem Stage
- Filmore
- Matt Stell
- Battle of the Bands Winner
In addition, the three winning performers that emerge from the festival’s ongoing Battle of the Bands will get the chance to perform on the American Anthem Stage. The competition features bands from Raleigh, Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, with fans permitted to three votes per region for their favorite musician. Voting will close on Apr. 26 and and the three finalists will be announced on Apr. 29.
The fifth annual Carolina Country Music Fest will take place at 812 N. Ocean Boulevard starting June 6 and concluding on June 9. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com.
