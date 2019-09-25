Horry County coroner releases J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate’s cause of death

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center died Tuesday from self-inflicted asphyxiation, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Abed Naqshabandi, 28, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center around 11:40 a.m. Monday, days after Horry County Sheriff’s officers found him unresponsive in a detention center vehicle after returning to the jail from Conway Medical Center.

During the 25-minute transport, Naqshabandi wrapped a seat belt around his neck and was found unresponsive, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

An autopsy Tuesday confirmed Naqshabandi died from self-inflicted asphyxiation due to ligature compression, Willard said.

Naqshabandi was transported back to Conway Medical Center by ambulance and later taken to Grand Strand Medical where he was pronounced dead.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday there was no foul play suspected in connection to Naqshabandi’s death. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case.

Naqshabandi was booked into the detention center on Aug. 28 on shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance charges.

Online records state Naqshabandi was most recently released from a North Carolina jail in Mecklenburg County in May for a misdemeanor larceny charge. He was also arrested in March in the county county on multiple charges, including threats. In 2018, he was wanted out of Hillsborough County, Florida, for obstructing police.

During a nearly 10-month period from 2014-15, Naqshabandi was in a Florida prison for possession of cocaine.