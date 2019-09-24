Local
J. Reuben Long jail inmate dies days after being found unresponsive
A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center
A J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate was found unresponsive in a detention center vehicle after returning from an area hospital, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Abed Naqshabandi, 28, was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center Tuesday.
On Saturday, officers were returning to the jail from Conway Medical Center when they found Naqshabandi unresponsive in the back of a detention vehicle, the release states. Naqshabandi was transported back to Conway Medical Center by ambulance and later taken to Grand Strand Medical where he was pronounced dead.
Naqshabandi was booked into the detention center on Aug. 28 on shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance charges.
Authorities said there was no foul play in connection to the inmate’s death.
Comments