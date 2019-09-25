Myrtle Beach vacationers find ‘very heavy’ fossil while walking the beach

This Myrtle Beach scuba crew finds loads of Megalodon teeth off the Carolinas’ coast Coastal Scuba, a company based out of Myrtle Beach, has found a ton of Megalodon shark teeth off the coasts of North and South Carolina. Here's a look at their most recent find — and a glimpse of their haul from off the S.C. coast back in June. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Scuba, a company based out of Myrtle Beach, has found a ton of Megalodon shark teeth off the coasts of North and South Carolina. Here's a look at their most recent find — and a glimpse of their haul from off the S.C. coast back in June.

Trish Ewing was walking along the surf near 77th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Monday evening when she stubbed her toe on what she thought was a rock — but turns out, it was no rock.

She kicked what she thought was the rock and quickly saw a what appears to be a megalodon tooth sticking up in the sand.

“It was surreal,” Ewing said. “It’s something you always see [online], but it’s never you that finds it.”

The tooth measures a little over 4 inches and is brown, unlike the other shark teeth Ewing and her wife, Crystal Hamilton, have found while vacationing in Myrtle Beach throughout the last decade.

“It’s very heavy,” Ewing said.

The large fossil marks the 79th tooth the couple from Mount Holly, North Carolina, has found on the beach through the years.

Courtesy of Trish Ewing

Ewing said many people have told her to sell the tooth, but she and Hamilton say they would rather keep it.

“You can’t put a price on that,” Ewing said.

When the couple returns from vacation, they play to put the tooth in a shadow box and hang it in their home.

Fossils like megalodon teeth are not uncommon finds in the Myrtle Beach area. Teeth found locally can be seen on display at the Horry County Museum. The collection includes mastodon, enchodus and mammoth teeth, museum director Walter Hill has previously told The Sun News.