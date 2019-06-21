‘Needle in a haystack’: The unexpected happened for a mom who lost her ring in Myrtle Beach

A vacation miracle?

It took six days for Myrtle Beach visitor Cristy Hill to find the owner of a mother’s ring she found on the beach, thanks to social media.

Hill was on the beach at 9th Avenue South Thursday when she saw something silver — a ring with five birthstones and five names engraved on the sides. It was Gastonia, North Carolina, resident Stephanie Ann Wood’s ring she lost that same day.

“It was definitely like finding a needle in a haystack, but I’m very thankful for the help we received from caring people through social media,” said Hill, a Stearns, Kentucky, resident.

Hill began to ask people on the beach if they had lost the ring and then made a Facebook post that had more than 218,000 shares, leading her to find the owner.

The ring is now in the mail — on it’s way from Kentucky to North Carolina.

Wood said the whole situation is “absolutely amazing.”

“I am completely in shock that it was found,” Wood said. “The odds of it being found are low, not to mention her finding me to return it.”

Hill said it has made her heart smile that she found the ring and the owner.

“If the post wouldn’t have went viral, we would have never found the owner of this ring,” she said.

