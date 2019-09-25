‘Fiasco ordinance’: Surfside Beach talks increasing paid parking throughout town 

Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise Surfside Beach may raise the price of non-resident parking decal from $100 to $200 at a council meeting next Tuesday. Hear what residents and non-residents have to say about the increase. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surfside Beach may raise the price of non-resident parking decal from $100 to $200 at a council meeting next Tuesday. Hear what residents and non-residents have to say about the increase.

Parking rates in Surfside Beach could once again be on the rise.

With town officials finding beachgoers often parking along town rights-of-way and other areas to avoid paid parking locations along the oceanfront, Surfside Town Council approved the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that would either raise current parking fees or require additional payment from both residents and non-residents.

The proposed ordinance, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020, aims to limit residential decals to three per resident, while increasing non-residential property owners’ decals from $40 to $50. The ordinance would limit two decals per property and add a $5 fee for each decal for non-resident property owners to cover administrative cost.

Parking passes for non-residents would also rise from $200 to $250.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Additionally, a 24-hour parking rate of $15 for 24 hours would be implemented. Vehicles with a 24-hour parking pass would be allowed to park overnight at the Yaupon parking lot. Except for 24-hour and weekly passes, all other overnight parking is prohibited. Weekly parking would also increase from $40 to $70, according to the ordinance.

Commercial District 30-day parking decals for business employees would hike $20 to $30, with the town also imposing a new $500 annual fee proposed for commercial passenger buses parked in town rights-of-way. The hourly parking rate for a value parking lot on 13th Avenue South would double from 50 cents to $1.

While several residents voiced concern over the proposed ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman David Pellegrino, who voted against the changes, along with Councilman Mark Johnson, requested council hold a special workshop to revise the entire ordinance.

“I’ll never support this as written,” Pellegrino said, with Johnson agreeing, calling the ordinance a “fiasco.”

This is the second time this year officials have implemented a hike in parking fees. In February, council approved an ordinance that increased all oceanfront beach access parking east of Ocean Boulevard to $2 per hour.

“I don’t feel this is a fiasco,” Councilwoman Debbie Scoles said. “I feel it’s a start.”

While a date hasn’t been set, council agreed to hold a workshop next month prior to the second reading at council’s Oct. 22 meeting, where a public hearing is also scheduled.