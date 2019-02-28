Get your dollars ready: Paid beach parking starts soon and will cost more in some lots

Visitors spending time at Surfside Beach will need to start carrying extra money.
With the town’s parking season beginning Friday, the Surfside Town Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that will increase all oceanfront beach access parking east of Ocean Boulevard to $2 per hour. It currently costs $1.75.
The parking increase would mirror the Surfside Pier lot, which operates at $2 per hour, $10 per day and $40 per week, according to Director of Finance Diana King. While residents with parking decals won’t be affected by the increase, nine lots are subject to change.
“The proposed increase is only the direct access at the lots on the beach,” King said. “Residents will not be affected by this because they get free parking at the beaches.”
Parking rates in lots on Melody Lane, Yaupon Drive, 13th Avenue South, 6th Avenue South, 5th Avenue South, 4th Avenue South, 3rd Avenue South, 3rd Avenue North and 6th Avenue North will officially rise on Friday.
The lot on Yaupon Drive wasn’t included in the original proposal, but Councilwoman Debbie Scoles suggested the lot be increased to $2, as well, with council members approving the motion.
“That lot is used a lot,” Scoles said. “Like we said, it’s not going to affect residents in this town and I’d like to see all of those come in line.”
According to Town Administrator Dennis Peiper, the price of parking hasn’t been changed in three years and wouldn’t affect any other parking rates.
Paid parking for Myrtle Beach also begins Friday.
