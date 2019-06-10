He ate drugs before going to jail. His family says police are responsible for his death.

Horry County Sheriff addresses inmate deaths Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson discusses the recent inmate deaths at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and how his staff undergoes training to handle incoming inmates' conditions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson discusses the recent inmate deaths at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and how his staff undergoes training to handle incoming inmates' conditions.

A 39-year-old ate drugs during his arrest and later died while in jail custody. But, his family alleges in a new lawsuit that it’s jail and police staff who are responsible for his death.

The family of Bryon Bland filed a lawsuit last month against Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach police, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office operates the jail.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Bland in May 2017. During his arrest, Bland ate drugs that included fentanyl, according to the filing. Police took Bland to a detention center despite the fact he showed obvious signs of intoxication, according to the filling.

Police then took Bland to J. Reuben Long and not a medical facility, according to the filing.

There, he was again booked into jail by staff again while showing signs of impairment, the filing states. Bland died at J. Reuben Long Detention Center the following day. An autopsy showed he had a toxic level of fentanyl in his system, according to the filing.

The suit states the staff had a duty to provide Bland with 24-hour medical care that included having him sent to a medical facility to be assessed by a doctor. The doctor would have “likely” provided life-saving care, the filing states.

Bland’s family alleges wrongful death and negligence and asks for an unspecified amount of damages.

Mark Kruea, spokesman for Myrtle Beach, and Brooke Holden, spokeswoman for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, said it is policy not to comment on pending lawsuits.