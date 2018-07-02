The June reopening never happened. Here's what Gander Outdoors is saying

June has passed, and the old Gander Mountain store in Carolina Forest still sits vacant.

The store had previously been listed as one of several Gander Mountain locations that were planned to reopen this year as Gander Outdoors - owned by Camping World - after going out of business in 2017. However, the store's planned June reopening didn't happen and it appears not much - if any - transformation of the building has taken place.

Gander Outdoors didn't provide any specifics in response to an email inquiring about the store's status.

"At this time, there is not information available about that store reopening. Please visit the website for more information regarding store openings," read an email response from a Gander Outdoors employee referenced only as "Jennifer G."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Carolina Forest store had been listed on the Gander Outdoors store locator site as one that would reopen as the new brand in June, but it has since been taken off.

The only open Gander Outdoors in South Carolina is in North Charleston.